Man leads police on chase after driving the wrong way on road

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is facing several charges after police said he drove the wrong way before being chased in north Houston.It started around midnight when someone called 911 about the man driving the wrong way on Calvacade near Des Chaumes.When police pulled him over, they said he looked to be intoxicated. Shortly after the stop, the man took off from officers.Officers used a pit maneuver to stop him and when he tried to run again, he was stopped by a K-9 unit.The suspect was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, but he is facing DUI charges and evading arrest.