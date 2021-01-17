Person left 'unrecognizable' after fiery crash on Southwest Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A car seen speeding on the Southwest Freeway Sunday morning lost control and slammed into new cars at a Toyota dealership, causing the vehicle to burst into flames, ultimately killing the driver.It happened around 4 a.m. in the 9400 block of the Southwest Freeway, according to Houston police.Several witnesses, including an HPD officer, said they saw the driver going at least 100 mph outbound on the feeder road.Police said the driver was left "unrecognizable" after burning inside the car."Because the body has been burned so spectacularly, and the vehicle as well, we are not going to be able to confirm who the person is at this time," said Sgt. David Rose. "We don't know the gender or age."It was unknown why the driver was speeding, but officials said a medical examiner was working to determine if alcohol or drugs may have been a factor.Police said no employees or staff were near the dealership at the time of the incident.