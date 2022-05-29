Officer injured after being hit by speeding driver while working previous accident, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer is recovering after being hit by a car while working a scene from a previous accident on Saturday.The crash happened on Almeda Genoa near Radio Road at 10 p.m.Officers were blocking traffic lanes as CenterPoint Energy crews were working on a pole struck by a vehicle during another crash.Houston police said one of the officers was sitting in her patrol car with the emergency lights on when two other officers standing on the side noticed a vehicle traveling at high speed."They heard his brakes screeching, they began to run away from the vehicles, and the suspect vehicle crashed into the police car. The female officer there sustained some head injuries and some leg and back injuries," said Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre.The officer was taken to a local hospital, where she was treated for her injuries. Izaguirre said the officer was talking but complaining of head injuries and trouble breathing after the impact.The other two officers were not injured in the crash.The car's driver was also taken to a hospital. Investigators later followed up to determine if alcohol or drugs caused the crash.