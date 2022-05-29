officer injured

Officer injured after being hit by speeding driver while working previous accident, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Officer injured in crash on Almeda Genoa and Radio Road while blocking traffic lanes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer is recovering after being hit by a car while working a scene from a previous accident on Saturday.

The crash happened on Almeda Genoa near Radio Road at 10 p.m.

Officers were blocking traffic lanes as CenterPoint Energy crews were working on a pole struck by a vehicle during another crash.

Houston police said one of the officers was sitting in her patrol car with the emergency lights on when two other officers standing on the side noticed a vehicle traveling at high speed.

"They heard his brakes screeching, they began to run away from the vehicles, and the suspect vehicle crashed into the police car. The female officer there sustained some head injuries and some leg and back injuries," said Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre.

The officer was taken to a local hospital, where she was treated for her injuries. Izaguirre said the officer was talking but complaining of head injuries and trouble breathing after the impact.

The other two officers were not injured in the crash.

The car's driver was also taken to a hospital. Investigators later followed up to determine if alcohol or drugs caused the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
officer injuredpolice officer injuredcar accident
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER INJURED
Deputy among those injured during Go Topless Jeep Weekend event
Deputy hit while working accident during Jeep weekend, sheriff says
Deputy dies after 'horrific impact' with 18-wheeler, sheriff says
Officer's vest, flashlight saved own life in shootout, HPD chief says
TOP STORIES
DOJ to review law enforcement's response to Uvalde shooting
Car accident leads to heavy gunfire exchanged in SE Houston, HPD says
Texas school shooter was in classroom for 77 minutes
Pres. Biden, first lady visit TX to honor victims of school shooting
Agatha now a hurricane, no impacts expected for Texas
NRA convention in Houston day 2: Protests continue at Discovery Green
Uvalde school police underwent active shooter training 2 months ago
Show More
Humidity returning, plus a small chance for rain on Memorial Day
Flight cancellations kick off Memorial Day weekend
Livingston school presents student's diploma who was killed in 2021
'Is it worth my kid?' Parents of TX school shooting victim speak out
iFest changes locations after NRA protests take over Discovery Green
More TOP STORIES News