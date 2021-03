The crash occurred on the outbound service road of the freeway. https://t.co/Pj3WnyVN3r — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 26, 2021

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly crash involving a pedestrian has caused the closure of the outbound feeder lanes on the Katy Freeway near Fry Road Friday morning.The crash happened around 6:10 a.m.Police urged drivers to stay away from the area as they continue to investigate the scene.They advised Park Row or the mainlanes as alternate routes.