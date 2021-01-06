Politics

Strong condemnation from US allies as world leaders react to chaos on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- World leaders were swift to condemn the violence that erupted on Capitol Hill Wednesday after protestors stormed buildings and at least one woman was injured in a shooting.

UK PM Boris Johnson
"Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power."


Canadian PM Justin Trudeau
"Obviously we're concerned and we're following the situation minute by minute," Trudeau told the News 1130 Vancouver radio station. "I think the American democratic institutions are strong, and hopefully everything will return to normal shortly."

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

"Shocking scenes in Washington, D.C. The outcome of this democratic election must be respected."


Mob of Trump supporters storm Capitol in DC, lawmakers evacuated; 1 shot during melee

London Mayor Sadiq Khan

"Deeply disturbing scenes from the Capitol building. Solidarity with our friends in America tonight. These extremists are intent on attacking democracy and stoking division."


PM of Norway Erna Solberg

"Unbelievable scenes from Washington D.C. This is a totally unacceptable attack on democracy. A heavy responsibility now rests on President Trump to put a stop to this."


PM of Spain Pedro Sanchez

"I am following with concern the news that are coming from Capitol Hill in Washington. I trust in the strength of America's democracy. The new Presidency of @JoeBiden will overcome this time of tension, uniting the American people."


Trump, in video, tells 'very special' protesters to go home but keeps up false election attacks; Twitter flags it for 'risk of violence'

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas

"The enemies of democracy will find out about these incredible images #WashingtonDC looking forward. Insurgent words turn into violent acts - on the steps of the Reichstag, and now in the #Capitol . The disdain for democratic institutions is devastating. (1)"

"Trump and his supporters should finally accept the decision of the American voters and stop trampling democracy. (2)"


Nicola Sturgeon, Scottish First Minister

"The scenes from the Capitol are utterly horrifying. Solidarity with those in on the side of democracy and the peaceful and constitutional transfer of power. Shame on those who have incited this attack on democracy."

Nigel Farage, Trump ally in UK

"Storming Capitol Hill is wrong. The protesters must leave."

US lawmakers react to DC protest that has locked down the Capitol

David Sassoli, president of European Parliament

"Deeply concerning scenes from the US Capitol tonight. Democratic votes must be respected. We are certain the US will ensure that the rules of democracy are protected."


Chair of U.K. foreign affairs committee Tom Tugendhat

"The US Republic has inspired millions. Not today. Today many will watch the screens fearful of the power of demagogues who claim to speak for the powerless but tear apart the laws that constrain the strong and protect the weak. The actions of @realDonaldTrump threaten us all."

"Those of us who fought side-by-side with @82ndABNDiv and @USMC need no lessons in loyalty or the privilege of having US allies. The US is a great nation and great people. Only our enemies will watch with anything but sadness."

"All who champion freedom, who believe in liberty and the law need America to be great again - as a nation united under law, the Constitution that guaranteed the pursuit of happiness as a right, and the courts that have ruled so clearly in recent weeks."

Robert Buckland, UK MP

"Terrible scenes at the US Congress today. To our great friends in the US, we have always admired your peaceful transfers of power and the graceful acceptance by candidates of both electoral victory and defeat. Those who seek to undermine this must never prevail."


The chair of German parliament's foreign relations committee:

"Trump supporters invade Congress. This violence is the fruit of the anti-democratic split & agitation by Trump against the institutions of the US Democracy. Now is the last time Republicans can choose between democracy &#Trump ."


Radek Sikorski, chair of the EU-US delegation in the European Parliament and Polish MP:

"The U.S. Cabinet should immediately, under the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, declare @realDonaldTrump insane and terminate his presidency."


Mexican congressman:

"We Mexicans know, nothing hurts democracy more than a sore loser"


Turkey's Foreign Ministry issued this statement:

"We are following with concern the domestic developments that followed the US Presidential elections, up to the attempt to raid the Congress building by demonstrators today."

"We invite all parties in the USA to use moderation and common sense. We believe that the US will overcome this domestic political crisis in maturity."

"We recommend our citizens in the USA to stay away from crowded places and places where shows are held."

Irish leader Micheál Martin

"The Irish people have a deep connection with the United States of America, built up over many generations. I know that many, like me, will be watching the scenes unfolding in Washington DC with great concern and dismay. "


Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz

"Shocked by the scenes in Washington, D.C. This is an unacceptable assault on democracy. A peaceful and orderly transfer of power must be ensured."


Belgium's PM Alexander de Croo

"Shock and disbelief at ongoing events at the US Capitol, symbol of American democracy. We trust the strong institutions of the United States will overcome this challenging moment. Full support to President-elect @joebiden"


Dutch PM Mark Rutte

"Horrible images from Washington D.C. Dear @realDonaldTrump, recognise @JoeBiden as the next president today."


EU President Charles Michel

"The US Congress is a temple of democracy. To witness tonight's scenes in #WashingtonDC is a shock. We trust the US to ensure a peaceful transfer of power to @JoeBiden"

EU top diplomat Josep Borrell Fontelles

"In the eyes of the world, American democracy tonight appears under siege. This is an unseen assault on US democracy, its institutions and the rule of law. This is not America. The election results of 3 November must be fully respected."

"I commend the words of President-elect @JoeBiden. The strength of US democracy will prevail over extremist individuals."

Portugal PM António Costa

"I am following developments in #Washington with concern. Disturbing scenes. The outcome of the elections must be respected, with a peaceful and orderly transfer of power. I have trust in the strength of the democratic institutions in the #USA."

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Franois-Philippe Champagne

"Canada is deeply shocked by the situation in Washington DC. The peaceful transition of power is fundamental to democracy - it must continue and it will. We are following developments closely and our thoughts are with the American people."


Greek PM

"Extremely troubled by the violence and horrible events taking place in Washington D.C. American democracy is resilient, deeply rooted and will overcome this crisis."


Chilean PresidentSebastian Piñera

"Chile rechaza las acciones destinadas a alterar proceso democrático en EEUU y condena la violencia e indebida interferencia con las instituciones constitucionales Chile confía en la solidez de la democracia estadounidense para garantizar el imperio de la ley y estado de derecho."

Google translation: "Chile rejects actions aimed at altering the democratic process in the United States and condemns violence and undue interference with constitutional institutions

Chile relies on the strength of US democracy to guarantee the rule of law and the rule of law."


Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo

"All my support and City of Paris friendship to President Biden and U.S. democracy @JoeBiden"


Ukrainian FM Dmytro Kuleba

"Concerning scenes in Washington, D.C. I'm confident American democracy will overcome this challenge. The rule of law & democratic procedures need to be restored as soon as possible. This is important not only for the U.S., but for Ukraine and the entire democratic world as well."


French FM Jean Yves Le Drian

"The violent acts against American institutions are a grave attack against democracy. I condemn them. The American people's will and vote must be respected"


President of France's National Assembly Richard Ferrand

Translation: "My democratic and friendly thoughts are with the parliamentarians of the United States of America unable to sit. I express to the Speaker of the House of Representatives @SpeakerPelosi my support and my friendship."


Iceland PM Katrín Jakobsdóttir

"An attack on Capitol Hill is an attack on democracy. We are witnessing disturbing scenes of violence in Washington DC. Liberty, democracy and decency must be respected."


Italian PM Guiseppe Conte

"Seguo con grande preoccupazione quanto sta accadendo a #Washington. La violenza incompatibile con l'esercizio dei diritti politici e delle libert democratiche. Confido nella solidit e nella forza delle Istituzioni degli Stati Uniti.#CapitolHill"

Translation: "I follow with great concern what is happening in #Washington. Violence is incompatible with the exercise of political rights and democratic freedoms. I trust in the solidity and strength of the Institutions of the United States. #CapitolHill"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.protestus capitolviolencepresident donald trumpcongress
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cold front brings widespread rain and storms this evening
LIVE: Lockdown interrupts joint session to confirm Biden's win
Trump tells 'very special' protesters to go home
LIVE: Mob of Trump supporters storm US Capitol; 1 shot, killed
Electoral college ballots rescued as protesters storm US Capitol
Videos show chaos as pro-Trump rioters breach Capitol
Videos show chaos, violence on frontlines of US Capitol clashes
Show More
Texas lawmakers react to protesters storming US Capitol
Texas Capitol shuttered in wake of DC protest
US lawmakers react to ongoing protest at Capitol
Texan Live's Game of Week: Cy Ranch vs. Langham Creek
County-by-county breakdown on COVID-19 vaccine distributions
More TOP STORIES News