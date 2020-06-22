Carnival cancels all North American cruises through end of September

In response to the growing number of coronavirus cases across the country as many states begin to reopen, Carnival Cruise Line canceled all sailings in North American through Sept. 30."During this unprecedented pause in our business, we have continued to assess the operating environment and confer with public health, government and industry officials," Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy said Monday. "We have watched with great interest as commerce, travel and personal activities have begun to start back up, and once we do resume service, we will take all necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we bring our ships to in order to maintain public confidence in our business. Nevertheless, we apologize for disrupting your vacation plans and appreciate your patience as we work through these decisions."Back in March, Carnival announced a voluntary 30-day pause in operations, which it has now extended three times due to the coronavirus pandemic.Carnival is giving guests who wish to move their booking to a later date a rebooking offer that combines a future cruise credit and either a $300 or $600 onboard credit. Guests also have the option to receive a full refund.Guests can submit their preference online and have until May 31, 2021 to make a selection."We appreciate the patience and support of our loyal guests, and recognize how much they want to get back to cruising. When the time is right, our outstanding onboard team will be waiting to welcome them back and give them the great vacation that they deserve," said Duffy.