Canada manhunt suspects accused of killing 3 in British Columbia died by suicide, officials say

CANADA -- Officials confirmed the two bodies found near Gillam Manitoba last week are the fugitive teens they've been searching for, and police believe the pair died by suicide.
The manhunt for 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky and 19-year-old Kam McLeod lasted more than two weeks.
The two were wanted for murdering a Vancouver botanist and two young tourists in northern British Columbia.
The young fugitives on the run for days, took their own lives in the dense bush near Manitobas Nelson River, reported CTV News. Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a press release the duo committed suicides by gunfire.
The bodies were found about 5 miles from this torched vehicle, registered to a man who was also found dead in British Columbia.
The exact time and date of their deaths is unknown but Schmegelsky and McLeod were likely alive for a few days during the exhaustive manhunt in the Gillam area before they killed themselves, officials said.
Their discovery of their bodies officially ends the manhunt, but not the questions.
The young men were charged in the murder of UBC lecturer Leonard Dyck, and named as suspects in the deaths of two young tourists, Australian Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend Chyna Deese. The motive for the murders is still unknown.
Schmegelsky's father spoke to Australian news about his son.
"I've had to be concerned that a bunch of cops are going to come out and shoot him. You have no idea how heartbreaking that is," said Schmegelsky's father, Alan.
When asked by a reporter if the pair is capable of murder, Schmegelsky answered, "I can't answer that."
Chyna Deese's sister responded on Facebook saying its unfortunate the fugitives lives ended on their terms.
"No amount of confession will validate or solidify an understanding of the events that lead to the unprovoked murder of my sister," she wrote.
Two firearms were found with the bodies, and RCMP is now working to confirm whether these weapons are connected with the homicides. RCMP said they will not have more to say until the investigation is complete.
