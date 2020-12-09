COVID-19 vaccine

Canada health regulator approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

TORONTO -- Canada's health regulator on Wednesday approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

Health Canada posted on it is website that the vaccine made by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech is authorized.

Canada is set to receive up to 249,000 doses this month and 4 million doses of the vaccine by March.

WATCH: Debunking COVID-19 vaccine rumors and myths
EMBED More News Videos

CNN's Sanjay Gupta helps separate fact from fiction when it comes to a possible COVID-19 vaccine.



The Canadian government has purchased 20 million doses of that vaccine, which requires people to receive two doses each, and it has the option to buy 56 million more.

Health Canada is reviewing three other vaccine candidates, including one from Moderna.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecanadau.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Companies working on 'COVID passports' for vaccine rollout
Texas' largest grocer preps to administer COVID-19 vaccines
Here's how COVID-19 vaccines will roll out in US
UK investigates possible allergic reactions to COVID-19 shot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief
Pilot killed in crash jumped into runaway plane, FAA says
Mother says son fatally shot by deputy while holding sandwich, not gun
Pence to name 18 NASA astronauts for new moon missions
Texas' suit against battleground states is 'the big one,' Trump says
Huntsville has more than 1,000 job openings
Sunny Wednesday before storms return Friday
Show More
UK investigates possible allergic reactions to COVID-19 shot
Couple Turns to Ted after waiting months for washer repair
Texas' largest grocer preps to administer COVID-19 vaccines
Companies working on 'COVID passports' for vaccine rollout
COVID-19 outbreak in Texas army base alarms New Mexico leaders
More TOP STORIES News