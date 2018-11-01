Campaign worker for Harris County Commissioner Jack Morman arrested outside Houston polling place

EMBED </>More Videos

Campaign worker arrested outside of a polling location.

HOUSTON, Texas --
Allegations during campaign season are nothing new but do not often rise to the level of someone getting arrested.

But Wednesday, the campaign between Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Jack Morman and challenger Adrian Garcia got heated.

Ruby Ramirez and other Garcia volunteers were working the polls at Moody Park when they say a volunteer from the Mormon campaign threatened them with a knife and a screwdriver.

"When he walked to his truck and turned around, and he went into his pocket and went like that to me and he was flipping the knife," Ramirez said.

Ramirez called police and officers arrested Jose Ramon and charged him with deadly conduct.

Today, Ramon says he did not threaten anyone, telling us he supports Morman because he's the better candidate, and Garcia knows he's losing.

When Ramon was asked about the screwdriver he said, "It's going to come out, in the court, but absolutely not. Absolutely not. There's witnesses to this."

Follow Miya Shay on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Top Stories
Man arrested in connection with missing 2-year-old girl
Body discovered in Cypress lake believed to be missing man
Bikers pour into Galveston for Lone Star Rally this weekend
We found him: Houston 'highway hero' says 'I was doing my job'
Woman in dog head costume leads police on chase
Woman killed in front of family after being robbed on Halloween
Rising deputy killed in crash on the job for just days
Police looking for man who exposed himself to women
Show More
Get a sneak peek of New Caney's Gator Bayou Adventure Park
New technology helping in the fight against diabetes
Sources say drug dealers fed missing man to hogs
League City landlord places nails along fence to stop climbing dog
Baby found dead in swing reportedly 'died of diaper rash'
More News