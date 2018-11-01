Allegations during campaign season are nothing new but do not often rise to the level of someone getting arrested.But Wednesday, the campaign between Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Jack Morman and challenger Adrian Garcia got heated.Ruby Ramirez and other Garcia volunteers were working the polls at Moody Park when they say a volunteer from the Mormon campaign threatened them with a knife and a screwdriver."When he walked to his truck and turned around, and he went into his pocket and went like that to me and he was flipping the knife," Ramirez said.Ramirez called police and officers arrested Jose Ramon and charged him with deadly conduct.Today, Ramon says he did not threaten anyone, telling us he supports Morman because he's the better candidate, and Garcia knows he's losing.When Ramon was asked about the screwdriver he said, "It's going to come out, in the court, but absolutely not. Absolutely not. There's witnesses to this."