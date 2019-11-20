Camera found inside boy's bathroom at Texas elementary school

By
EL CAMPO, Texas (KTRK) -- A contract Aramark food worker has been charged after police say a small camera was found in the bathroom at Northside Elementary School.

El Campo ISD said maintenance workers reported having found the camera in the boys' bathroom, which allegedly contained video and photographs of unknown students.

Following an investigation, police said they identified 42-year-old Scott Gelardi as the suspect. Gelardi was arrested on Tuesday as he arrived for work at the campus.

According to El Campo police, the suspect was charged with possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony, and possession of child pornography with the intent to promote, a second-degree felony.

In a press release from El Campo police, investigators searched the suspect's apartment in Rosenberg.

At the moment, no children have been identified and there is no evidence of any physical contact with other children. The school has also conducted a search on all the bathrooms and no other devices have been found.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
el campochild pornographyschoolstudent safetyphoto
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lawsuit alleges Turkey Leg Hut releases "noxious pollutants"
Human trafficking in Katy prompts White House meeting
Former HPD officers at center of botched raid arrested by FBI
Memorial City Mall now has new tech to help blind shoppers
Baseball player who survived Santa Fe HS shooting signs with UH
AMA calls for ban on all e-cigarette, vaping products
No charges for grandmother accused of killing young mom
Show More
ABC13's Vault: KTRK-TV launched in Nov. 1954
This hotel just opened a Buddy the Elf-themed suite
Sondland at impeachment hearing: There was a quid pro quo
Volunteers needed at Houston Food Bank after accident
Here's what to expect from that cold front on the way
More TOP STORIES News