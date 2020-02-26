houston roughnecks

Roughnecks WR Cam Phillips wins XFL award again

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Grab touchdowns. Win award. Repeat.

The Houston Roughnecks remain unbeaten heading into their in-state matchup with the Dallas Renegades in Week 4 of the XFL.

The league-best 3-0 record could not be possible without star wide receiver Cam Phillips, who on Tuesday was named XFL Star of the Week for the second straight week.

Phillips tore up the Tampa Bay Vipers in Week 3, with eight catches, 194 receiving yards and three touchdowns, which were identical with his number of scores the previous week.

SEE MORE: Houston Roughnecks hold onto No. 1 XFL spot after beating the Tampa Bay Vipers
EMBED More News Videos

Energy was high after the Houston Roughnecks intensely fought to the finish, winning 34-27.



With Phillips' award, Houston owns every Star of the Week award so far in the young season. Teammate quarterback P.J. Walker won the honor in Week 1 before Phillips' two consecutive awards.

Houston and Dallas lock up in the first game of their Texas rivalry on Sunday.

The Roughnecks could potentially go 4-0 entering their game at TDECU Stadium against the Seattle Dragons on Saturday, March 7. ABC13 will air the hometown game at 1 p.m.




MORE ROUGHNECKS ON ABC13:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhouston roughnecksfootballawardxfl
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON ROUGHNECKS
XFL lays off all employees and has no plans for 2021 season
Roughnecks quarterback headed to the NFL
XFL season canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Roughnecks on alert after Seattle player gets COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after long battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
New program lets you help neighbors during pandemic
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
More TOP STORIES News