Woolsey Fire, Camp Fire claim homes of at least 60 firefighters across California

These are the five most destructive wildfires in California history when measured by the number of structures destroyed. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Union officials say at least 60 firefighters lost their homes as they tried to protect thousands of others from two deadly California wildfires.

The International Association of Fire Fighters said Tuesday that hundreds more of its members had been evacuated from their communities and many do not yet know the status of their homes.

Those wishing to make a donation to help displaced firefighters and their families can contribute to the IAFF Disaster Relief Fund.

Speaking to the Associated Press over the weekend, union officials said the majority of the members who lost homes lived in Northern California, though firefighters in Southern California had also lost their homes. At least 110 family members and 75 pets were impacted by the fires, officials said earlier when the overall figure was lower.

Many impacted firefighters worked for Cal Fire, the state's firefighting agency, though some did work for local agencies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
