California wildfires

Photo of exhausted firefighter battling fire in California goes viral

By Liz Kreutz
EMBED <>More Videos

Photo of exhausted firefighter battling Big Sur fire goes viral

SAN FRANCISCO -- As California enters what could be one of the worst wildfire seasons on record, an image is going viral that captures the exhaustion and the fatigue that firefighters are already feeling.

The photo shows Captain Justin Grunewald, a member of a U.S. Forest Service hotshot crew, taking a break while battling the Willow Fire in Big Sur.



"One of the things that's been challenging here is that the terrain is so difficult to get to, even for the firefighters, that we were reliant on images from crews," Captain Thanh Nguyen, a Public Information Officer for the Willow Incident, said. "And we just happened to stumble on that one and it really paints a picture on what it's like to be out there."

The photo was taken by Captain Lincoln Peters who, along with Grunewald, works on the Mill Creek Hotshots Crew 4 from Southern California. Crews like theirs are tasked with doing some of the most grueling and challenging work that can lead to burnout.

"It's the beginning of the season, and we're seeing fire right now and the amount of acres burned so far that normally we see towards the end of the summer," Capt. Nguyen explained.

The image, which went viral on Twitter, is also a distressing and somber reminder that the fire season is only beginning and there are many dry and potentially dangerous months ahead.

"This image resonates with all of us who have been doing this. A lot of us are still trying to recover from the fatigue that we all accumulated from last year's fire season," Capt. Nguyen said.

"And the side of it is, we understand that the fatigue is not just for the firefighters but also the public, too, who are having to deal with this, especially if it's in their backyard," he continued. "So you know, the picture really struck a chord with a lot of people."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiacalifornia wildfireswildfireu.s. & worldphotophotographyfirefightersviral
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES
Why scientists want to fight CA fires with more fires
Dixie fire death: First responder dies battling northern CA blaze
Livestock rescue from California wildfires
Northern CA firefighters don't know if their own homes still stand
TOP STORIES
Domino's pizza delivery driver shot multiple times, HPD says
Search enters 3rd day for missing 3-year-old Grimes County boy
Meeting to expose housing director exposes little about housing deal
Headed to an Astros playoff game? Watch where you park
Big weekend traffic closures to avoid in and around Houston
Ozone remains unhealthy Friday, rain returns next week
Woman battling COVID-19 denied ICU visit from pastor, family says
Show More
Tesla moving California headquarters to Austin
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
SBISD says it banned book over its content, not over LGBTQ character
Baby at center of SWAT standoff safe, dad in custody, HPD says
Officers shot at while going after robbery suspects, HPD says
More TOP STORIES News