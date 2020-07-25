Weather

Storm surge causes fire at marina in Matagorda, owner says

CALHOUN COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- High wind and surf were the story a few hours north of where Hurricane Hanna made landfall on Saturday as Calhoun County experienced the impacts of its outer bands.

The Texas Department of Transportation kept a close eye on roads along the coast and bays as big waves crashed along the shore.

Some roads had to be closed because of high water along Lavaca Bay.

"Earlier this morning, we came down [and] the water was about [three feet] higher," said Jason January, who came to check out the conditions near Indianola for a second time on Saturday.

The owner of the Indianola Fishing Marina believes storm surge is to blame for a fire that damaged its building.

Fire crews had to use high water trucks to get to it, but were able to quickly put it out.

No injuries were reported.

As Hanna makes its way through the state, Texans are keeping a close eye on what could come.

"We just hope that the next one that's coming in doesn't end up like this one," said resident Freddie Menking.

Earlier on Saturday, the Matagorda County Precinct 6 Constable's Office warned people to steer clear of some areas as crews cleared debris from roads.



"Our jobs are difficult during these times, so please respect that and help us by staying clear," they wrote in a Facebook post.

Saturday morning, the flood gauge at the bridge was at two feet, and normally it does not close until it reaches five feet.

Other areas also felt the impact of the storm, causing lifeguards to pull people from the water.

