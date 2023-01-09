Suspect wanted for killing 20-year-old in November hit-and-run in Cypress to be named, Pct. 4 says

Caleb Rickenbacher died on Nov. 19 in the hit-and-run, authorities said. No suspect had been named up to this point. That all changes Monday at 10 a.m. when Precinct 4 gives an update.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect in a deadly hit-and-run case we've been following since late November of last year will be announced by Harris County Precinct 4 in a press conference Monday morning.

The crash happened back on Nov. 19 near the intersection of Cypress Rosehill Road and Huffmeister, deputies said. The driver was going the wrong way in a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee when he hit 20-year-old Caleb Rickebacher.

Investigators said Rickebacher and his girlfriend were coming back from getting food that morning. Authorities said Rickebacher noticed the Jeep Grand Cherokee in his lane, and he swerved so that his girlfriend wouldn't take the impact of the hit.

She is still alive but no suspect had been named up to this point.

That changes Monday at 10 a.m. when Precinct 4 gives that update. We believe the only information to be released will be the suspect's name and nothing about an arrest.

We will provide any updates as we get new information.

