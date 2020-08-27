Cajun Navy uses hummer for rescue efforts in Beaumont after Hurricane Laura

BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRK) -- The Cajun Navy coordinated rescue efforts across the Beaumont area Thursday morning after Hurricane Laura made landfall.Volunteers gathered at an H-E-B parking lot where rescue efforts were coordinated.The Cajun Navy played a role in rescuing Houstonians three years ago during Hurricane Harvey.Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser spoke specifically about the Louisiana coast, saying he hoped people evacuated because chances of survival were not high.In Cameron, Louisiana, it's possible 50 to 150 people chose to ride out the storm and now there efforts to make contact with them.The Cajun Navy's hummer can handle up to six feet of water and was to be used for rescues and to help clear a path for other vehicles or boats that might have been needed."A lot of it's going to be cutting trees with saws and axes and pulling a lot of that debris out of the way, so that the boats can get through and so that vehicles can get through to evacuate people who are still needing rescue," a Cajun Navy representative said.Rescue efforts were also happening in Kinder, Louisiana, as well.