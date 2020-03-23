Cadillac with 9-year-old passenger crashes into power line after racing with Corvette

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A major accident involving a 9-year-old caused a power line to almost fall and sent one driver to the trauma center late Sunday night.Houston Police and Fire Department Precinct 8 deputies responded to reports of a major crash on the Sam Houston feeder at Beamer Road around 10:20 p.m. Sunday.Police say a black Cadillac hit a curb and slid into a ditch, striking a tower for high tension power lines and causing it to lean and appear compromised.Firefighters spent about 20 minutes cutting the driver from the wreckage.The driver was transported to a nearby trauma center where he is in critical condition.Upon further investigation into the crash, officials learned that the Cadillac and a red Corvette were racing when the Cadillac left the roadway and hit the tower.Police say there was a 9-year-old in the Cadillac when it crashed, but the driver of the Corvette removed the child and brought them home, before transporting them to a nearby trauma center.Authorities say the child is in stable condition at a nearby hospital.Centerpoint is expected to shut the power off Monday morning so HPD can investigate and take measurements.