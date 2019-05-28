Cab driver shot over disputed fare in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a cab driver was shot over a disputed fare in southwest Houston.According to authorities, a taxi driver picked up a fare around 1 a.m. on Tuesday. He drove the man to an apartment complex on Kirkwood near Bellaire.Police say the man started arguing about how much change he was getting, got out of the taxi and fired a shot into it.The taxi driver was shot in the leg, but he will survive. The gunman ran off. Police are working on getting a description of the gunman.