Cab driver shot over disputed fare in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a cab driver was shot over a disputed fare in southwest Houston.
According to authorities, a taxi driver picked up a fare around 1 a.m. on Tuesday. He drove the man to an apartment complex on Kirkwood near Bellaire.
Police say the man started arguing about how much change he was getting, got out of the taxi and fired a shot into it.
The taxi driver was shot in the leg, but he will survive. The gunman ran off. Police are working on getting a description of the gunman.
