Person of interest wanted after bystander killed in shootout between family in NE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A bystander was killed after more than a dozen shots were fired during a shootout in northeast Houston, according to police.

At about 11:35 p.m. on Friday, Houston Police Department officers said they responded to a shooting at 4711 Farmer Street.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a 25-year-old man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, according to HPD.

Investigators learned that at about 10 p.m., two men, who police believe are family members, were involved in an argument in the driveway of a home at 4703 Farmer Street.

One of the men allegedly fired between 12 and 14 shots, striking the family member and the 25-year-old man (bystander) in the area, according to police.

The bystander ran and collapsed a short distance away.

Investigators said a private vehicle transported the injured family member to Harris Health Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital.

Police said the shooter fled the scene and is believed to be in a gray pickup truck.

"Based on the evidence here, it's two different forms of shell casings. It is believed there was a shootout between them," HPD said.

Further investigation identified 25-year-old Charlie Guillory as a person of interest in this case.

Guillory is wanted for questioning and is not charged at this time.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Charlie Guillory or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.