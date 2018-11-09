WOMAN SHOT

Woman at bus stop shot during pursuit in NW Harris Co.

Authorities searching NW Harris Co. neighborhood after woman shot at bus stop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities say a woman waiting for a bus in northwest Harris County was hit by one of the rounds fired off by suspects who were being chased by deputies.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said the shots were fired in the 1300 block of Gears Road, between Greens Parkway and Ella Boulevard, at around 4:30 p.m.

According to the constable's office, patrol deputies saw a Toyota Camry with three people in the area. The deputies say shots were fired in their direction by the suspects in the car.

None of the deputies were hurt, but an innocent bystander at a nearby bus stop was shot, according to the constable's office.

Constable deputies tended to the woman and applied a tourniquet to the victim's wound. She was taken to the hospital, where she is expected to recover.

After the shooting, other deputies chased after the suspects, taking two of them in custody. Authorities searched for the third suspect near an apartment complex not too far from the shooting. Late Friday, authorities ended the search in the area, but indicated that they have an idea of the person's identity.

Deputies later found out that a round from the suspects also struck an Aldine ISD school bus. The driver who was the only person on board was not injured.

Constable deputies search NW Harris Co. neighborhood for suspect

