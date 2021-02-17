N Harris Co. apartment floods after sprinklers go off for 7 hours inside

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Action 13 team came through as a north Harris County apartment complex was having problems with busted fire sprinklers.

After more than seven hours, the water finally stopped coming down from the ceiling.

ABC13 received calls from neighbors at the Westfield Ridge Apartments on Hafer Road around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The residents said the fire sprinkler started going off around 6 p.m. Tuesday, and their bathrooms and bedrooms looked like lakes.

RELATED: Woman left with nowhere to go after pipes burst in her home
EMBED More News Videos

Even the best plans to avoid disaster weren't enough, and the woman is now left with damage and nowhere to go.



"We heard water pouring in. It came in through the vent above my TV," resident Channelle Love said. "It started coming through walls. Now it's a few inches in the unit."

One ABC13 photographer called the local volunteer fire department about the situation, and they sent a crew to turn off the water.

"I'm going to lose food, clothes, beds everything for my kids," Love said. "I'm going to lose a lot of stuff from this."

SEE ALSO: Houston and other area cities experiencing low water pressure
EMBED More News Videos

This winter storm is far from over, and it will take everyone's patience to keep each other safe.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countywinter stormfloodingwater damagepower outagewinter weather
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dangerous ice storm moving through Texas Wednesday morning
CenterPoint warns additional power outages could happen soon
Houston and other area cities experiencing low water pressure
Here's where you can go if you need to get warm
'We're in it alone' Power outages leave millions of Texans desperate
Gov. Greg Abbott calls on ERCOT leadership to resign
Ash Wednesday observances face cancellations due to winter emergency
Show More
Ceiling falls on mom and 6-month-old baby after pipes burst
Houston's skyline dimmer, but not yet 'lights out'
Houston-area school and college winter weather plans
1 hospital treated 60 patients for carbon monoxide poisoning
Frozen wind turbines not main culprit for Texas' power outages
More TOP STORIES News