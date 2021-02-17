N Harris Co. apartment floods after sprinklers go off for 7 hours inside

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10345301" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Even the best plans to avoid disaster weren't enough, and the woman is now left with damage and nowhere to go.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Action 13 team came through as a north Harris County apartment complex was having problems with busted fire sprinklers.After more than seven hours, the water finally stopped coming down from the ceiling.ABC13 received calls from neighbors at the Westfield Ridge Apartments on Hafer Road around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.The residents said the fire sprinkler started going off around 6 p.m. Tuesday, and their bathrooms and bedrooms looked like lakes."We heard water pouring in. It came in through the vent above my TV," resident Channelle Love said. "It started coming through walls. Now it's a few inches in the unit."One ABC13 photographer called the local volunteer fire department about the situation, and they sent a crew to turn off the water."I'm going to lose food, clothes, beds everything for my kids," Love said. "I'm going to lose a lot of stuff from this."