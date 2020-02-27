Schools and businesses around Houston closed due to massive water main break

If you are currently experiencing low pressure that situation will continue for the next several hours and certainly through the rest of the business hours. Please be conservative in your water use for the rest of the day. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) February 27, 2020

WATER MAIN BREAK: Food service establishments that do not have water or flushing toilets must cease operations. Houston Health Department sanitarians are dispatched to the area. #hounews — Houston Health Dept (@HoustonHealth) February 27, 2020

University of Houston

The Houston Zoo

Port Houston's Executive Office at the Turning Basin

El Tiempo on Richmond

Sunset Heights Clinic and Monroe Clinic

Ripley House and Fraga after-school programs and classes

Houston Municipal Courts closing at 2 p.m.

University of Houston - Downtown

University of St. Thomas

Casa de Amigos Health Center

Elvin Franklin Jr. Administrative Building

Gulfgate Health Center

Harris Health Dental Center

Voting centers closed: HCC on Rustic and Young Neighborhood Library on Griggs

Legacy Community Clinics in Fifth Ward and East End

Houston Methodist Hospital: Scurlock and Smith Towers clinics

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Several schools and business are closing due to a massive water main break on the 610 East Loop.The water main break was reported near Fidelity and North Carolina around 12 p.m. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that water flowed to the East Loop and the Ship Channel Bridge.Houston TranStar is asking drivers to avoid I-610 between I-45 Gulf Freeway and SH-225. Also, all mainlanes of the East Loop at Clinton is shut down in both directions.In addition to high water, Houston Public Works has received reports of low water pressure across a large portion of the city.Houston Public Works is asking the community to conserve water in the area.Many businesses are experiencing a water outage, which has forced some of them to close.