Your guide to Kingwood's 3 newest businesses, for barbecue, cigars and more

Hacienda Palomas Mexican Restaurant. | Photo: Karen R./Yelp

By Hoodline
Itching to explore the newest businesses to open in Kingwood? From a barbecue joint to a cigar shop, read on for a list of the newest spots to debut in this Houston neighborhood.

True Texas BBQ


4517 Kingwood Drive
Photo: Jimmy C./Yelp

True Texas BBQ is a counter-service barbecue spot that recently opened inside the H-E-B grocery store.

The menu features barbecue fare like brisket, smoked turkey, St. Louis-style ribs and pulled pork. Sandwiches and baked potatoes topped with meat are also on offer. Round out your meal with sides such as coleslaw, potato salad, creamed corn and more. It also serves draft and bottle beers. (See the full menu here.)

With a 3.5-star Yelp rating out of 23 reviews, True Texas BBQ is off to a solid start.

Hayes H., who reviewed the new spot on July 16, wrote, "H-E-B does it again: these barbecue restaurants are Texas hidden gems. The finest meats smoked to perfection. Only H-E-B could create such a consistent product that is on the same level as the great barbecue we are used to here in the Lone Star state. These guys are legit!"

Yelper Sam E. added, "Food quantity was good. Overall taste was pretty good. Not bad, H-E-B, for doing a good job on a barbecue place."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: True Texas BBQ is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

Hacienda Palomas Mexican Restaurant


4580 Kingwood Drive
Photo: Karen R./Yelp

Another recent addition, Hacienda Palomas Mexican Restaurant is serving up Mexican staples like tacos, enchiladas, quesadillas and fajitas.

On the menu, keep an eye out for dishes like the chicken and spinach enchiladas topped with white cream sauce and melted Monterey Jack cheese; the carne asada with grilled onions, bell pepper, pico de gallo and guacamole; and the carnitas platter served with rice, beans, sliced avocado and tortillas.

Hacienda Palomas Mexican Restaurant currently holds three stars out of nine reviews on Yelp, indicating it's off to an uneven start, but it's still early days.

Ryan M., who reviewed it on Aug. 28, wrote, "Do yourself a favor and ask for the green salsa in addition to the standard red. Staff was very friendly while working as a team, and the owner even came up to us to check how everything was. Great food and a great addition to Kingwood!"

But Patricia E. said, "Please do not be fooled by the looks of this quaint restaurant. This restaurant is full of people with no taste buds or desire for quality food."

Hacienda Palomas Mexican Restaurant is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.

Dublin Hound Cigars


22704 Loop 494, Suite I
Photo: Dublin Hound Cigars/Yelp

Then there's Dublin Hound Cigars, a newly opened shop that says it has the largest humidor in Kingwood and is a place for like-minded cigar aficionados to "enjoy the experience of a good cigar."

The shop offers imported cigars, premium cigars and cigar accessories. It has a lounge area where you can smoke your cigar and talk to fellow patrons, or just watch the television.

Yelpers are excited about Dublin Hound Cigars, which currently holds five stars out of three reviews on the site.

Rodney J., who reviewed the shop on July 7, wrote, "Great new spot in Kingwood! Great smoke, great conversation, great selection and great owners -- overall a great place to stop by on your way home."

Yelper Paul L. added, "Friendly staff makes you feel at home. Sitting area usually has someone to chat with and enjoy a smoke. Great selection of cigars in a large humidor."

Dublin Hound Cigars is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. on Sunday.
