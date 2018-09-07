Your guide to Houston's top 3 comic book shops

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top comic book spots in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture for everything from indie imprints to superhero titles.
1. Neil's Bahr
Photo: Danie S./Yelp
Topping the list is Neil's Bahr. Located at 2006 Walker St. in EaDo, the bar and arcade, which offers comic books and more, is the highest rated comic book spot in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 177 reviews on Yelp.
The business features a comic book collection, free-to-play multicade cabinets and Nintendo and Sega consoles, board games, card games and more. There's karaoke on Wednesday, video game tournaments on Tuesday and movie nights on Monday.
Yelper Christopher W., who reviewed it on June 20, wrote, "Nerdom! Wall to wall comics, all the best console games of this era and several free play stand-up arcade games with hundreds of titles you love and some you didn't know about! Blanketed in a nostalgic atmosphere of the 80s and 90s you will deeply appreciate!"
2. Bedrock City Comic Company
Photo: Mark B./Yelp
Next up is The Height's Bedrock City Comic Company, situated at 4602 Washington Ave., Suite A. With 4.5 stars out of 53 reviews on Yelp, the comic book and toy store has proven to be a local favorite and has four other locations in the Houston area.
The store carries back-issue comics, apparel, books, graphic novels, statues, toys, board games, card games, dice, minatures, artwork and more.
Yelper Scott F. wrote, "Unlike my local comic book store, the ladies and gents who work here have great personalities. They do not mind helping or explaining. I am super impressed with the staff, says a lot about the management."
3. Third Planet
Photo: Hugh M./Yelp
Upper Kirby's Third Planet, located at 2718 Southwest Freeway, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the comic and toy store four stars out of 52 reviews.
In the store, you'll find both new and vintage comic books, memorabilia, collectibles, board games, toys, figurines and more.
Yelp reviewer Carla R. wrote, "If you like comic books, graphic novels, collector's items, RPG games, you name it, TJ has it at Third Planet. TJ has a very nice, very knowledgeable staff. They are very eager to discuss their favorite comics and direct you towards your genre of choice. They are not pretentious or suffer from cooler-than-thou syndrome."