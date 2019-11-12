starbucks

World's largest Starbucks to open in Chicago on Friday

CHICAGO -- The "largest Starbucks in the world" will open at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15.

The four-story business took over a closed Crate and Barrel store. It now sits at a staggering 43,000 square feet.

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson is already in Chicago for the grand opening and posted on a video on Twitter to talk about his excitement.



The Chicago version is expected to be similar to the Starbucks Reserve Roastery and Tasting Room in Seattle, which opened in December 2014.

Starbucks said visitors will get a full sensory experience as they learn about different ways the company roasts and brews its rare, small-batch Reserve coffees from around the world.

Officials said this location will officially be the largest Starbucks in the world.

The Starbucks Reserve Roastery Chicago is located at 646 N. Michigan Avenue.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagoloopstarbucksmagnificent mileconsumercoffee
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STARBUCKS
Merry Coffee: Starbucks holiday cups, drinks now available
What Starbucks holiday cups have looked like for the past 2 decades
Starbucks testing mobile order only store
Coffee shop employs shirtless male baristas in Seattle
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Freeze warning and hard freeze watch in effect for SE Texas
LIVE: Community gathers to say goodbye to Abigail Arias
Cold weather sure to reduce the pressure in your tires
ABC13's Morning News
Supreme Court lets Sandy Hook shooting lawsuit go forward
Here's when Kanye West is coming to Lakewood Church
Husband killed while protecting wife from robbery suspects
Show More
BRRRR! How to protect your plants from frost
How to keep pipes from freezing in cold weather
Here's 'basically everything' you can watch on Disney Plus
'High School Musical' returns with new Disney+ series
Arkansas cop suspended after he's caught on video dancing naked in club
More TOP STORIES News