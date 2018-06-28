BUSINESS

Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming is now open in West University

EMBED </>More Videos

Get fresh baked treats that your dog will love (KTRK)

By Hoodline
Looking for a neighborhood pet store for your pet's supplies and grooming needs? A new place has got you covered. Called Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, the fresh arrival is located at 3135 W. Holcombe Blvd. in West University.

According to its site, it has over 100 locations nationwide and offers specialty dog and cat products, grooming services, self-serve dog wash stations, a doggy day care and a veterinary clinic. Also, as the name would suggest, it has a bakery that makes dog-friendly treats, including custom cakes and cookies. You can also find raw, frozen and grain-free pet foods.

Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming has just one review on Yelp, which gives it a five-star rating thus far.

Bailey H., who reviewed the new store on June 12, wrote, "Amazing staff and amazing prices! Will be going only here for any dog needs, including their large selection of food, silly cute toys and anything else you could dream of. And not to mention our husky has never felt better after his bath and de-shedding. "

Interested? Grab your dog and head on over to check it out. Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming is open from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineHouston
BUSINESS
Get pampered at 3 new Houston nail salons
Houston-area linen service laying off 120 positions
Tesla stock drops after Elon Musk viral interview
River Oaks Theatre could have Amazon as new owner
Uber passengers facing fake vomit claims by drivers
More Business
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Show More
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
100 companies hiring at 2-day job fair in Stafford
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
More News