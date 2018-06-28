Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming is now open in West University

Looking for a neighborhood pet store for your pet's supplies and grooming needs? A new place has got you covered. Called Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, the fresh arrival is located at 3135 W. Holcombe Blvd. in West University.
According to its site, it has over 100 locations nationwide and offers specialty dog and cat products, grooming services, self-serve dog wash stations, a doggy day care and a veterinary clinic. Also, as the name would suggest, it has a bakery that makes dog-friendly treats, including custom cakes and cookies. You can also find raw, frozen and grain-free pet foods.
Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming has just one review on Yelp, which gives it a five-star rating thus far.
Bailey H., who reviewed the new store on June 12, wrote, "Amazing staff and amazing prices! Will be going only here for any dog needs, including their large selection of food, silly cute toys and anything else you could dream of. And not to mention our husky has never felt better after his bath and de-shedding. "
Interested? Grab your dog and head on over to check it out. Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming is open from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.
