WORKER DEATH

Woman sues Amazon after husband dies of heart attack at warehouse

EMBED </>More Videos

The wife of an Amazon warehouse employee said that the company waited 25 minutes to call an ambulance when her husband showed signs of a heart attack. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

ROCKPORT, Illinois --
An Illinois woman filed a lawsuit against Amazon this week, accusing the company of waiting 25 minutes to call for help when her husband suffered a heart attack on the job.

Linda Becker's husband, Thomas Becker, 57, was working as a maintenance technician when he suffered a heart attack on Jan. 23, 2017 while at work at an Amazon warehouse in Joliet.

A Joliet Fire Department station was just half a mile from the warehouse, the lawsuit alleges. By the time first responders arrived to Becker, he was not conscious and not breathing.

The lawsuit also alleges that the 1.5 million-square-foot facility did not have any working automated external defibrillators (AEDs), which could have restored normal heartbeat by sending an electric pulse to the heart.

Amazon officials didn't immediately comment on the lawsuit.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessamazonworker deathheart attacklawsuitu.s. & worldIllinois
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WORKER DEATH
Samsung apologizes over sicknesses, deaths of some workers
Lawyers say another ex-worker trapped by flood at Omni Hotel
2 workers die in scaffolding collapse near Disney
Family in mourning after bizarre logging accident kills father
More worker death
BUSINESS
ROAD TRIP! Buc-ee's opens 1st location outside of Texas
Oracle faces gender-bias lawsuit, report says
LAYOFFS: Tesla to cut its staff by 7 percent
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
More Business
Top Stories
15-year-old girl fatally shot by boyfriend, sheriff says
Man suspected of killing 5 in Louisiana arrested in Virginia
Government shutdown cost the US economy at least $6B: S&P
20 killed, 81 wounded in Philippines church bombing
Bexar Co. K-9 killed in standoff while taking down suspect
2 people shot at N. Houston club after a bathroom fight
Driver admits to drinking before hit-and-run crash: Police
Bodycam shows firefighters rescue puppies from fire
Show More
'That was God at work,' says man who rescued Casey Hathaway
Woman shot multiple times at point-blank range dies: HCSO
Video shows men with guns threatening Chicago officers
Houston Astros star named video game cover athlete
911 dispatcher assists young boy with homework emergency
More News