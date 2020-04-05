Business

'No one's buying it': Dairy farmer forced to dump 56K pounds of milk

GREENLEAF, Wisconsin -- A dairy farmer said he was forced to dump 56,000 pounds of milk on Friday because no one is buying it.

Mark Mueller owns Mueller Dairy Farm in Greenleaf, Wisconsin.

The milk harvested from the nearly 1,000 cows will rot, Mueller told WFRV.

Mueller said he's worried the COVID-19 pandemic is preventing dairy farmers from getting their milk to the market.

He also says the restaurant closures severely hurt his business because there was no place for him to haul his product.

"It's really depressing," said Mueller. "It's like all your hard work just running down the drain."

Dairy groups in Wisconsin are now calling on the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide help through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act or CARES Act.
