Wells Fargo working to resolve widespread outage

Wells Fargo outage affecting online banking and mobile app.

PHILADELPHIA --
Wells Fargo says it is working to resolve a widespread outage on Thursday morning.

The outage is preventing some customers from logging into their online bank accounts.


"We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing an issue with our online banking and mobile app," Wells Fargo tweeted.

The company says it is working to restore services as soon as possible.

