Harris County officials explain how to apply for small business loans

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia is set to announce details on how small business owners in our area can apply for loans during the pandemic.

The loans will have a 0% interest rate and may be forgivable through the $10 million county-funded program.

Commissioner Garcia said his office established and negotiated the guidelines of the program that was passed in the Harris County Commissioners court earlier this week.

The Houston-Galveston Area Council (HGAC) will administer the loans.

