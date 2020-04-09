HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia is set to announce details on how small business owners in our area can apply for loans during the pandemic.
The loans will have a 0% interest rate and may be forgivable through the $10 million county-funded program.
Commissioner Garcia said his office established and negotiated the guidelines of the program that was passed in the Harris County Commissioners court earlier this week.
The Houston-Galveston Area Council (HGAC) will administer the loans.
RELATED: Help on the way soon for small businesses
Harris County officials explain how to apply for small business loans
COVID-19
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News