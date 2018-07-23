BUSINESS

Walmart to jump into the streaming video business, competing with Netflix and Amazon services

Walmart to offer streaming video (KTRK)

Walmart appears to be planning a new business venture. The corporation is reportedly throwing its hat in the ring for video subscriptions, trying to rival popular services such as Netflix, Hulu and Amazon.

Walmart is planning on offering its subscription for less than $8 a month. That's less currently than both Netflix's and Amazon's monthly fees.

There's also a free viewing option that comes with ads. Walmart has not revealed which types of TV shows or movies will be available for fans to watch.
