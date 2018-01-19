BUSINESS

Vintage And Consignment Shop 'Options Trading Co.' Debuts In The 3rd Ward

Looking for a new spot to get used, vintage, consignment and more? A new business is here to help. Located at 4212 Emancipation Ave. in the Third Ward, the newcomer is called Options Trading Co.

This newcomer offers hand-selected vintage wear from the 1980s and '90s. Customers can check out vintage basketball jerseys, sports and pop culture-inspired tees, and cropped to. Featured brands like Fubu, Tommy Hilfiger, and Nike. (You can check out a selection of items offered here.)

Options Trading Co. has just one review on Yelp so far that gives the shop a five-star rating.

Orlando S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 11th, said: "Cool hidden treasure inside of the 3rd ward, filled with vintage '90s brands, rare pieces, and decent prices. Worth a try."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Options Trading Co is open Tuesday-Saturday from 11am-7pm, and Sunday from noon-6pm. (It's closed on Monday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineHouston
BUSINESS
Kroger Company to phase out plastic bags at all stores
Get pampered at 3 new Houston nail salons
Houston-area linen service laying off 120 positions
Tesla stock drops after Elon Musk viral interview
River Oaks Theatre could have Amazon as new owner
More Business
Top Stories
Police: Adult bookstore employee raped during robbery
Teen killed in road rage crash, investigators say
3 Texas seniors arrested for plotting guns and bomb at school
HOT SPOT: GQ coins Houston new capital of Southern cool
Kroger Company to phase out plastic bags at all stores
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
Texas football player, 13, dies after becoming unresponsive
New BCycle stations make it easier to bike to class
Show More
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
FREE MONEY! Score scholarship cash for college
32 children's meds recalled for possible contamination
'Flesh-eating' STD is making the rounds
Benefit today for HPD officer injured in golf cart accident
More News