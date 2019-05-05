troubleshooter

Utz to pay $1.2M in false advertising lawsuit

By Tonya Simpson
If potato chips or pretzels are your snacks of choice, you may be owed some money.

Utz Quality Foods has agreed to pay more than $1 million to settle claims the company engaged in false advertising. The lawsuit accused the company of labeling products that contained chemical, synthetic or processed ingredients "all natural."

Utz denied the allegations, but agreed to pay $1.2 million to settle the class action suit.

Anyone who purchased certain Utz or Bachman brand products between 2010 and 2019 may be eligible for a refund of $2 per item. Claims are limited to a maximum of 10 items, and only one claim can be submitted per household. No proof of purchase is required.

The deadline to submit claims is July 28, 2019.

Claims can be filed online or by downloading this form, filling it out and sending it by mail.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesspretzelfoodtroubleshooterclass action lawsuitchips
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TROUBLESHOOTER
Dating apps allowing kids to sign up, FTC warns
Most risky places to use your debit card
Airbnb warning travelers about look-alike sites
FDA warns against using some makeup from Claire's
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Good Samaritan steps up to help puppy injured in hit-and-run
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stones back in Houston for first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News