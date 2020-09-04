economy

August jobs report: Unemployment dropped to 8.4% but U.S. job growth slowed to 1.4M

By Christopher Rugaber
The U.S. unemployment rate fell sharply in August to 8.4% from 10.2% even as hiring slowed, with employers adding the fewest jobs since the pandemic began.

Employers added 1.4 million jobs, the Labor Department said Friday, down from 1.7 million in July. The U.S. economy has recovered about half the 22 million jobs lost to the pandemic.

Friday's report from the Labor Department added to evidence that nearly six months after the coronavirus paralyzed the country, the economy is mounting only a fitful recovery. From small businesses to hotels, restaurants, airlines and entertainment venues, a wide spectrum of companies are struggling to survive the loss of customers with confirmed viral cases still high.

EMBED More News Videos

Women of color say they are feeling the pinch of the economic fallout caused by COVID-19 more than others.



After an epic collapse in the spring, when the economy shrank at a roughly 30% annual rate, growth has been rebounding as states have reopened at least parts of their economies. Yet the recovery remains far from complete.

Many economists think significant hiring may be hard to sustain because employers are operating under a cloud of uncertainty about the virus. Daily confirmed case counts have fallen from 70,000 in June to about 40,000. The decline has leveled off in the past week and the viral caseload remains higher than it was in May and June.

As a result activities like restaurant dining and air travel are still far below pre-pandemic levels. Most economists say a meaningful economic recovery will likely be impossible until the coronavirus is brought under control, most likely from the widespread use of a vaccine.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesseconomycoronavirusu.s. & worldunemploymentjobs
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ECONOMY
Stocks drop sharply as tech sector stumbles; Apple down 7.1%
Jobless claims fall to 881,000 but layoffs remain elevated
Payroll tax deferral begins, but be aware of effects later
Biden says he'd shut down economy if scientists recommend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston family's viral eviction story breaks hearts
Man turns himself in after wife found shot to death, deputies said
Construction worker crushed to death in Cypress area trench
Texas woman makes splash on Facebook with 'mask mums'
Church worker accused of grooming teen victim
Here's a recap of the news you need for Friday, Sept. 4
Labor Day weekend sales will continue despite the pandemic
Show More
Study shows bail changes did not lead to increase in arrests
A look back at Deborah Wrigley's close call with a bank robber
Where to get tested for COVID-19 for FREE in Houston area
What it could mean if state takes over Austin PD
Dr. Anthony Fauci said this is 'the worst thing you can do'
More TOP STORIES News