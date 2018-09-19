BUSINESS

UPS hiring 100,000 seasonal employees for the holidays

UPS hiring more holiday workers for 2018 rush

UPS is adding more positions for its yearly round of hirings before the holiday shipping rush.

The parcel delivery service plans to hire 100,000 seasonal employees heading into the 2018 winter holidays. Last year, UPS hired 95,000 people.

Reuters reports the uptick in hiring enables UPS to meet the expected heavy shipping volumes from the e-commerce sector, from the likes of Amazon and others.

UPS regularly hires package handlers, drivers and driver helpers. And as routine, UPS is expected to retain some of the seasonal workers as permanent employees.

Those interested in applying can visit jobs-ups.com for more information.
