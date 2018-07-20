Update your style at 3 new Houston shops selling women's clothing

Marine Layer
645 Heights Blvd., Suite 2, The Heights
Photo: Dee K./Yelp
Marine Layer is a casual apparel store that features clothing and accessories for men and women. The brand has shops across the country and prides itself on the softness of its clothing. This softness, according to its website, is due to its proprietary MicroModal material, which is made from recycled beechwood.
Clothing for women includes tees, shirts, tanks, hoodies, dresses, jumpsuits, skirts, swimwear, shorts and more that the company says are made for "a seven-day weekend kinda lifestyle."
Marine Layer currently holds four stars out of two reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Phil C. wrote, "Quick and courteous service. Quality product, and for us gentlemen between a M and a L they have an actual 'marge' size. Worth a stop for anyone."
Dee K. noted, "This store has high quality casual clothing, and all the styles are simple/cute. The service, however, was terrible."
Marine Layer is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
Julie's Closet
8757 Long Point Drive, Spring Branch
Photo: Dolores H./Yelp
Owned by sisters Julie Villarreal and Myrna Hernandez Villarreal, Julie's Closet carries new items along with resale and vintage clothing, jewelry and accessories for women.
Shop for tops, blouses, skirts, dress pants, dresses, gowns and more, with name brands and unique gift items on offer.
Julie's Closet currently holds five stars out of two reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Dolores H. wrote, "Great finds, quality clothes, nice selection of jewelry. Items are a mix of new and resale, all clearly labeled. Prices for new items are a fraction of what they are at big department stores and the resale prices are even better. It's like a mini TJ Maxx or Ross, if they were boutique-sized and beautifully laid out."
Nara L. noted, "Beautifully curated collection of new and used clothes, accessories and tchotchkes. I got three awesome sparkly brooches to add to my collection and a great new top for less than $20! Lots of plus sizes, too!"
Julie's Closet is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Favor The Kind
642 Yale St., Suite C, The Heights
Photo: Melissa M./Yelp
Favor The Kind is a spot to score women's clothing, plus home decor and accessories. Formerly called The Gypsy Wagon, this is its fourth location; the business also has stores in Dallas, Austin and Crested Butte, Colorado.
Favor The Kind has received one five-star review on Yelp thus far.
Yelper Cynthia C. wrote, "This store is more of a boutique that sells other popular brands, such as Natural Life, Free People, etc. It has the vibe (and prices) of Anthropologie, but with a younger, hippy feel. Lots of cute home decor items, fun gift items and clothes galore!"
Favor The Kind is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday, and noon-5 p.m. on Sunday.