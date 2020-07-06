Business

Uber buys Postmates in $2.65 billion all-stock deal

SAN FRANCISCO -- Uber finally got its food delivery company, acquiring Postmates in a $2.65 billion all-stock deal, the ride-hailing giant confirmed Monday.

Uber and its Uber Eats food-delivery division will gain ground against DoorDash, which controls about 37% of the U.S. food delivery market. That's compared with Uber Eats' 20% share before the Postmates deal. Grubhub holds around 30% of the U.S. food delivery market.

Last month, Uber lost out in a bid for Grubhub, which would have made it the dominant U.S. food-delivery service. But Amsterdam-based Just Eat Takeaway.com ended up nabbing Chicago's Grubhub in a $7.3 billion deal. Uber was reportedly seeking to team Grubhub with its Uber Eats business.

The food delivery sector is undergoing a major consolidation this year and more is expected. The number of people using food delivery services is on the rise because of the coronavirus pandemic, but customers tend to jump around from service to service depending on where they can find the best deal.

Uber and Postmates are both based in San Francisco.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesstechnologyu.s. & worlduberapp
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in Vanessa Guillen case to appear in court today
Road rage shooting victims drove themselves to hospital
Suspect wanted in hit-and-run crash that killed cyclist
Big Texas Spring Saloon announces permanent closure
What we know about mutated coronavirus strain in Houston
Parents forced to choose between work and watching kids
Universities moving classes online, keeping tuition same
Show More
Remains of missing Fort Hood solider Vanessa Guillen identified
19 hospitalized when tree falls at child's birthday party
These activities put you most at risk of getting COVID-19
Rain chances ramp up in the coming week
2020 Tax Day: What to know about the July 15 deadline
More TOP STORIES News