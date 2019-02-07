SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --Smash Therapy LLC was featured in the commercial line-up for this year's Super Bowl.
Smash Therapy LLC is a small business in Spring that allows customers the ability to physically vent and release stress in a safe environment.
Owner Jennifer Morales says the road to the Super Bowl was not easy. After becoming a mom, she wanted to start her own business. She took a look at her two professions - boxing and working in the mental health industry - before Smash Therapy was born.
When she first launched her business, she had a very difficult time finding things like retail space, a loan, and insurance.
She said her headstrong ambition persevered and didn't let doubts make her second guess her idea. That spirit is what drew Head & Shoulders to create a Super Bowl commercial for her.