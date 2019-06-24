Toys 'R' Us making comeback with plans for 2 US stores in 2019

A year after closing U.S. operations, Toys 'R' Us could be making a comeback.At least two stores will open this year in the U.S., just in time for the holidays.More store openings are reportedly slated for 2020.This is all according to a person familiar with the plans.A former Toys 'R' Us executive is spearheading the revamp after winning rights to the brand.The new stores will be much smaller than the previous big box outlets.More than 700 Toys 'R' Us stores closed across the country last year.But the company kept 900 stores open in Europe, Asia and India.