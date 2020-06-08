Sponsored Content
Join us live on Facebook, June 11 at 5pm when we talk to sleep experts
Want to learn how you can get better sleep?
We'll be live on Facebook with Youval Meicler, Owner and CEO of Texas Mattress Makers on June 11 at 5pm.
Speaker: Youval Meicler
Youval Meivler, brings 40+ years of experience and expertise in the bedding industry to every customer. So when you shop at Texas Mattress Makers, whether it's in-store or you take our online, you benefit from over 4 decades of knowledge.
More about Texas Mattress Makers:
Texas Mattress Makers understand that buying a mattress is a major investment. This is why they encourage you to try their inventory in person. Our showroom is staffed with mattress specialists with over three decades of experience. They'll tell you what the mattresses you're considering are made of, how long they will last, and whether they are the right mattress for you. They also have a wide range of selections for every budget and we offer financing options. And because they make our own mattresses, you'll find the highest quality products and the best prices. If you go to Texas Mattress Makers, you're getting the best mattress and the best customer service experience.
businesstexas mattress makersfacebook livesponsoredsleep
