Tilman Fertitta buys Del Frisco's steakhouse restaurants

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta is adding to his empire.As part of a new deal announced Wednesday, Fertitta's company will acquire north Texas-based Del Frisco steakhouse restaurants.According to Fertitta's company Landry's, the all-cash deal is valued at around $650 million."We have been following Del Frisco's for many years and tried once previously to acquire the company in 2012 before it went public," said Fertitta in a news release. "It is a storied high end steakhouse brand with roots set in Texas and iconic locations throughout the country."Del Frisco's has several locations in Texas, including Dallas, Plano and Fort Worth."We couldn't be happier with the acquisition and are planning no changes to the operations," said Fertitta.The sale is expected to close at the end of October.