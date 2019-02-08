BUSINESS

The 3 best florists in Houston

By Hoodline
Looking to check out the top florists around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top florists in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for florists.

1. Valentine Florist



Photo: ika r./Yelp

Topping the list is Valentine Florist. Located at 6009 Richmond Ave., Suite 125, in Mid West, the florist is the highest rated florist in Houston, boasting five stars out of 136 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Cutting Garden



Photo: taylor m./Yelp

Next up is The Cutting Garden, situated at 9039 Katy Freeway, Suite 211. With five stars out of 66 reviews on Yelp, the florist has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Blomma Flower Shop



Photo: blomma flower shop/Yelp

Blomma Flower Shop, a florist in Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 74 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1602 Patterson St. to see for yourself.
