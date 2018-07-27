Texas Children's Hospital makes Forbes "Best Employers for Women" list

Texas Children's Hospital is on the first ever Forbes list of companies that are the best employers for women.The top three on the Forbes magazine list are the Principal Financial Group, Penn Medicine and Hallmark.Texas Children's is number 11 on the list of the top 300 organizations in the U.S.The list criteria includes diversity, working conditions, potential, gender gaps and how likely women would recommend their employer to others.Other Texas employers in the top 100 are Fort Bend ISD at 57, Royal Dutch Shell at 75 and Exxon Mobile at 79.