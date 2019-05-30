Business

Target recalling 90K USB charging cables due to fire and burn risk

Target is recalling 90,000 USB charging cables due to shock and fire hazards.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the metal around the heyday 3-foot lightning USB charging cable cord "can become electrically charged if it contacts the USB wall charger plug prongs while charging."

Target has received 14 reports of the cables smoking, sparking or igniting, including two reports of consumer finger burns.

The recalled heyday 3-foot lightning USB charging cables are purple, green and blue with the word "heyday" printed on the cable's connector. Model number 080 08 8261 is printed on the side of the product's packaging.

The USB charging cables were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from June 2018 through January 2019 for about $15.

If you own this cable, you should immediately stop using it and return it to any Target for a full refund.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessrecalltechnologytarget
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News