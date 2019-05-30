Target recalling 90K USB charging cables due to fire and burn risk

Target is recalling 90,000 USB charging cables due to shock and fire hazards.The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the metal around the heyday 3-foot lightning USB charging cable cord "can become electrically charged if it contacts the USB wall charger plug prongs while charging."Target has received 14 reports of the cables smoking, sparking or igniting, including two reports of consumer finger burns.The recalled heyday 3-foot lightning USB charging cables are purple, green and blue with the word "heyday" printed on the cable's connector. Model number 080 08 8261 is printed on the side of the product's packaging.The USB charging cables were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from June 2018 through January 2019 for about $15.If you own this cable, you should immediately stop using it and return it to any Target for a full refund.