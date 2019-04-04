Business

Target raises its minimum wage to $13

EMBED <>More Videos

The increase is part of Target's plan to get hourly wages to $15 by the end of 2020.

NEW YORK -- Target is raising the minimum hourly wage for its workers for the third time in less than two years.

The discounter said Thursday it plans to raise the hourly starting wage to $13 from $12 in June.

The Minneapolis-based retailer announced in 2017 a plan to raise its starting hourly wages for workers to $15 by the end of 2020 and raised its starting hourly wage to $11. In March 2018, it boosted hourly wages to $12 after seeing a bigger and better pool of candidates.

With unemployment near rock bottom, retailers are under pressure to find qualified workers. In October, Amazon announced a minimum hourly wage of $15 for its U.S. employees.

Walmart raised its starting pay to $11 an hour in early 2018.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessu.s. & worldminimum wagetarget
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mom stabbed to death by neighbor who may have 'snapped': Son
UH locks up Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson through 2025
Body found at storage facility in search for missing mom
Fake designer goods seized from Missouri City father and son
Teen on trial for parents' murders breaks down in tears
The Woodlands dad creates app to keep track of your child
Man targeted co-workers to kidnap and rape, police say
Show More
Woman arrested after 5-month-old left home alone dies
3 women facing charges in $6 million food stamp scam
Britney Spears taking 'me time' during father's illness
Lightning caused tank fires in northeast Harris County
EXCLUSIVE: Zuckerberg defends Facebook's actions after terror attack live streamed
More TOP STORIES News