Taco Cabana closes 5 locations in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Taco Cabana lovers, five of your favorite Houston-area locations have officially closed.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, the parent company of the popular restaurant chain, announced they will be closing 19 locations in Texas.

"These closures eliminate all stores with significant losses, which we expect will result in a highly viable portfolio of restaurants," Fiesta President and CEO Richard Stockinger said in a statement.

The closure includes the following Houston area locations:

  • 6522 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX
  • 13480 Northwest Freeway, Houston, TX
  • 9220 Gulf Freeway, Houston, TX
  • 12518 Tomball Parkway, Houston, TX
  • 2535 South Highway 6, Houston, TX


The additional closures come after nine other Taco Cabana restaurants closed in Texas.

