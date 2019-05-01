Spring company creating realistic tortilla blankets and towels

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- The love of great Mexican food inspired a family to create realistic tortilla garments, towels and blankets.
There are several companies that make similar items but Joe Ray Rodriguez, owner of TortillaLife.com, says his are the most realistic.
"If it didn't look like a real tortilla, then we didn't want it on our towel or on our shirts," Rodriguez said.
Artists for the designs are mostly local, and the company that produces the apparel and other items are based in Spring.
If you are ready to wrap yourself up like a fajita you can visit Tortillalife.com.
