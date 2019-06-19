Spa at Cinco Ranch closes without warning

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Spa at Cinco Ranch suddenly closed this weekend leaving frustrated customers with unused gift cards.Many mothers received gift certificates to the business recently.Nicole Babcock stopped by the location after a workout. She said her children and husband surprised her with a gift card for Mother's Day."I was super excited. Who wouldn't want to be pampered?" said Babcock. "Can I get my money back?"Eyewitness News called the business' listed number and reached out to the owner. So far, our requests for comment and explanation have gone unanswered.Wednesday afternoon, a note went up on the window directing inquiries to an address in Katy.The Better Business Bureau said if you bought the gift card, reach out to your provider to see what your options might be.