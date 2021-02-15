These Houston-area businesses remain open during the winter storm

You are advised to be careful while out on the roads, and only drive out to these stores if necessary.
H-E-B
H-E-B President Scott McClelland said all Houston stores are open except for the Meyerland location. All other stores will be open from noon to 5 p.m.
Kroger
These are the following store locations still open.
- 3541 Palmer - Texas City
- 1920 W. League City Pkwy - League City
- 800 N Dixie Dr. - Clute
- 1804 N. Velasco - Angleton
- 5730 Seawall Blvd. - Galveston
- 4825 Sweetwater Blvd. - Sugar Land
- 250 S. FM 270 - League City
- 10306 S. Post Oak - Houston
- 7747 Kirby Dr. - Houston
- 9330 Jones Rd. - Houston
- 8011 W. Grand Parkway South - Richmond
- 15802 Champion Forest Dr. - Spring
- 13135 Louetta - Cypress
- 12222 Jones Rd. - Houston
- 12400 FM 1960 - Houston
- 8745 Spring Cypress - Spring
- 10010 Cypresswood Dr. - Houston
- 14221 E. Sam Houston Pkwy, N. - Houston
- 22030 Market Place Dr. - New Caney
- 9475 FM 1960 - Humble
- 3410 Northpark Dr. - Houston
- 19300 W. Lake Houston Pkwy. - Humble
- 3965 Dowlen - Beaumont
- 3845 Phelan - Beaumont
- 12620 Woodforest - Houston
- 14710 Woodforest - Houston
- 25651 US Highway 59 N - Kingwood
- 3820 Atascocita Road - Humble
- 223 IH 45 South - Huntsville
- 2301 Rayford Rd. - Spring
- 1950 El Dorado - Houston
- 11003 Shadow Creek Pkwy - Pearland
- 1300 Fairmont Pkwy - LaPorte
- 6767 Spencer - Pasadena
- 1905 El Mar - Seabrook
- 8323 Broadway - Pearland
- 3550 Spencer Highway - Pasadena
- 16400 El Camino Real - Houston
- 151 N. Friendswood Dr. - Friendswood
- 3135 FM 528 - Friendswood
Randalls
The location at Holcombe will remain open until 6 p.m.
Central Market
The location on Westheimer and Weslayan will remain open until 5 p.m.
Walmart
Several stores across Texas closed due to the weather.
Raising Cane's
The location on Westheimer near Hillcroft remains open. Long lines were reported.
Burger King
Some locations remain open. Long lines were seen at one store's drive-thru during lunch time.
When you’re one of the only businesses open in Houston and it’s lunch time... pic.twitter.com/luRQwlSGmh— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) February 15, 2021
Please check back for more updates on store hours and openings.