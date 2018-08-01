BUSINESS

Sandy's Threading & Beauty debuts in Northside Village

Photo: Sandy's Threading & Beauty/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new threading service and waxing spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. The new addition to Northside Village, called Sandy's Threading & Beauty, is located at 4813 Irvington Blvd.

The new business offers eyebrow threading and tinting, eyelash extensions, full-body waxing, facials and henna tattoos. (You can learn more about its services here.)

There's just one review on Yelp thus far, which gives it five stars.

Marylee P., who reviewed the new spot on July 26, wrote, "Sandy is the best! I love coming to her. She is the only one I trust with my eyebrows. ... She is very sweet, nice and will always listen to your comments and do exactly what you ask for."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Sandy's Threading & Beauty is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineHouston
